Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 633.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,786. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.