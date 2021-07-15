Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines accounts for approximately 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.96% of Revolution Medicines worth $65,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

RVMD stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 5,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,282. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,444 shares of company stock worth $17,877,589 in the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

