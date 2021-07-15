nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.80% of nCino worth $805,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in nCino by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 12.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.24 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,770 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

