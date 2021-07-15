Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,543 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

