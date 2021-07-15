78,000 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LJAQU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

