Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 115,843 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.90% of Square worth $931,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 336.62, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.