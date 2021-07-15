31,106 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $108.34 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $949,792 and sold 24,000 shares valued at $2,369,129. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.