Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 793,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,780,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 328,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

