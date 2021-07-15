Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 134,581 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,581 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $67,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $164.51. 27,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,550. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

