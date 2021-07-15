SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,396 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.14% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $41,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,068. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

