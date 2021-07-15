Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 400,000 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.07% of Itamar Medical worth $28,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITMR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

