dHedge DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $614,514.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.23 or 0.00858786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,631,378 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

