Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27.
Shares of PAG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,104. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
