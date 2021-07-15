Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27.

Shares of PAG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,104. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

