CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

