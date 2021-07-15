Sufian Ahmad Buys 75,000 Shares of Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) Stock

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) insider Sufian Ahmad purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,375.00 ($17,410.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 26.95 and a quick ratio of 26.58.

Pathfinder Resources Company Profile

Pathfinder Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia, Spain, Canada, and Democratic Republic of Congo. Its principal project is the Hamersley iron ore project located to the northeast of Tom Price in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Winmar Resources Limited and changed its name to Pathfinder Resources Ltd in September 2020.

