ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $618,844.00 (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $274.58 million and $618,844.00 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.23 or 0.00858786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

