Odey Holdings AG Has $761,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Odey Holdings AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 6.9% of Odey Holdings AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Odey Holdings AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.46. 210,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

