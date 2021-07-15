Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 25,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Embraer by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

