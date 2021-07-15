-$1.08 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.28). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,855. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

