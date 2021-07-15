Zacks: Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.72. 9,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

