106,666 Shares in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Acquired by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. ServiceSource International makes up 0.0% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,679. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,447 shares of company stock worth $207,217. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.