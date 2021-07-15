Lynrock Lake LP Buys 561,515 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 336.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,515 shares during the quarter. Asure Software accounts for 0.4% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 3.83% of Asure Software worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.