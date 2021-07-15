NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.