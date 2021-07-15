Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.96 Million Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.18.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

