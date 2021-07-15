Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

