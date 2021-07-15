Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $415,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $255.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $259.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.