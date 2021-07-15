Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $696,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.