Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

