8,912 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $139.53 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

