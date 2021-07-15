NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

