NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $3.45 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

