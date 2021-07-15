Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $620.00. The stock had previously closed at $547.95, but opened at $560.51. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $553.81, with a volume of 92,016 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.47. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

