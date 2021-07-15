NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,226 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $18,651,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $147.21 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

