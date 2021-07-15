NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.31 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

