Woodline Partners LP Invests $1.34 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

