Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 74,477 loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 74,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDI opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

