EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 757.7% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EYEG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

