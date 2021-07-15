EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 757.7% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
EYEG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.
