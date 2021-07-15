Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Michael (Mike) Veverka Acquires 10,050 Shares

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Michael (Mike) Veverka acquired 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.49 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,724.50 ($118,374.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

