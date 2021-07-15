Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZDGE stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,025. The firm has a market cap of $238.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZDGE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zedge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zedge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

