ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $449,720.56.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.79. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

