Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 5,733 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11.

NYSE CL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $83.11. 53,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.