Boosted Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,307.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00021240 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $404,073.44 and approximately $11,307.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00114373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00149494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.83 or 0.99783152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00988152 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.