First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 1,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

