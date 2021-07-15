Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $310,368.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00004724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $310,368.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00853987 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,371,923 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,658 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.