200,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.