Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 144,584 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $116,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $67,389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after buying an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.35 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

