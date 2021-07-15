Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 10,462 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $230.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $247.02.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

