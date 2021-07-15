Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.13% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,414,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,941,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,653,550.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,813. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

