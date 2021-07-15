Woodline Partners LP Purchases 196,120 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,120 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

VERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.