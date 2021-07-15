Aave Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $408.39 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Aave has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $408.39 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $271.44 or 0.00853987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015296 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00043351 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,839,288 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.